Man arrested for exposing himself in car in Walmart parking lot, police say

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in the parking lot of the Walmart on Durbin Pavilion Drive in St. Augustine just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Orlando Marquez was sitting behind the wheel of his car when witnesses told deputies he exposed himself and committed lewd acts inside.

St. John's County deputies arrived to find Marquez driving away. They pulled him over and discovered his pants down, according to the report.

Witnesses identified Marquez as the man exposing himself, and he was taken into custody.

He's charged with first-degree indecent exposure and disturbing the peace.

Deputies said while leaving the scene, Marquez said, "I don't know why I did that, I seen it in a video I was watching and thought it was funny."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.