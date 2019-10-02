Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Beauclerc neighborhood

Spending time in Beauclerc? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a beauty spa to a liquor store.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Beauclerc, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Blo Blow Dry Bar

Photo: blo blow dry bar/Yelp

Topping the list is this blow out and makeup artist spot Blo Blow Dry Bar, which offers hair extensions and more. Located at 9210 San Jose Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

It specializes in a range of beauty services, from hair styling to makeup and manicures. Whether you have fine, curly or straight hair, this spot promises to transform your locks into a runaway-ready do, according to the business's website. And you can even book appointments online.

2. Pizza Bella

photo: aaron h./yelp

Next up is Pizza Bella, a spot to score pizza, situated at 9210 San Jose Blvd., Suite 1 With four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This family run business offers large specialty pizzas like the Neapolitan-style margherita, Hawaiian and barbecue as well as cheese pizza by the slice. The menu also features garlic knots, calzones, hot and cold subs and Italian desserts like cannolis.

3. ABC Fine Wine & Spirits

Photo: james g./Yelp

ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, a spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 9436 San Jose Blvd., four stars out of 15 reviews.

Expect to find a solid selection of craft beers, champagnes and wines as well as accessories like mixers and growlers.

Yelpers note traveling near and far for favorite libations like the Kopparberg pear cider or a blueberry moscato made by the Island Grove Wine Company. If you're interested in wine, drop by for a tasting event.

