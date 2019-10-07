Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Duclay neighborhood

Visiting Duclay, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood spot to a sandwich shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Duclay, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Juicy Crab

Photo: joy f./Yelp

Topping the list is The Juicy Crab, which offers seafood and more. Located at 8106 Blanding Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp. The lunch and dinner menus put the spotlight on seafood, such as raw or steamed oysters, fried fish platters and seafood boils, but you can also order chicken wings, soups and desserts.

2. Floor & Decor

Photo: floor & decor/Yelp

Next up is kitchen and bath furnishing spot Floor & Decor, which offers home decor and more. Situated at 8102 Blanding Blvd., the home improvement space offers the advice and supplies you need to make your home just the way you want it. With four stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Check out the "inspiration center" to get some ideas on where to start.

3. Larry's Giant Subs

Photo: stephanie s./Yelp

Larry's Giant Subs, a spot to score sandwiches, is another top choice. On the menu, you'll see classic subs, Philly cheesesteaks and New York-style deli sandwiches, as well as hot dogs, soups and salads, or you can build your own to your likin. Yelpers give this outpost of the sandwich shop chain, located at 8102 Blanding Blvd., Suite 1, four stars out of 31 reviews.

