Your guide to the 3 top spots in Jacksonville's Lakewood neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Lakewood has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a Tex-Mex spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lakewood, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ya Ya Sweets Bakery

Photo: Ya Ya Sweets Bakery/Yelp

Topping the list is bakery Ya Ya Sweets Bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more. Located at 5041 San Jose Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

With baklava cheesecake and chocolate raspberry baklava, this spot puts a new twist on the classic Mediterranean dessert. It also offers treats like Greek tsoureki bread, Spanikopita (breakfast spinach pies); kouabiedes (walnut sugar cookies), key lime pie and custom-made cakes.

2. Mojo Bar-B-Que

photo: carlos c./yelp

Next up is Southern spot Mojo Bar-B-Que, which offers barbecue and more, situated at 1607 University Blvd. West With four stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

With offerings like smoked brisket, a pulled pork sandwich and Texas hot links, Mojo Bar-B-Que is the place to get your sweet and smoky fix. Get your barbecue on sandwiches or platters, served with Texas toast and two homemade sides. Options include Brunswick stew, fried pickles, fried green tomatoes and onion rings.

3. Tijuana Flats

Photo: Tijuana Flats/Yelp

Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Tijuana Flats is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5635 San Jose Blvd., four stars out of 66 reviews.

You'll find artwork on the walls, hippie vibes and enchiladas, chimichangas, Mexican pizza and more on the menu. Also try the Tijuana trio: chips with a sweet salsa, guacamole and queso that packs some heat. And if you're on a budget, look for taco specials on Tuesdays and burritos specials on Thursdays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.