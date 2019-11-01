Your guide to the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Windy Hill neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Windy Hill has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Southern-style restaurant to a Brazilian steakhouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Windy Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Gilbert's Social

Topping the list is New American and Southern spot Gilbert's Social, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 4021 Southside Blvd., Suite 200, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 635 reviews on Yelp. Gilbert's Social offers smoked pork belly burnt ends, Anna's mac and cheese and KG's smoked fried chicken BLT biscuits.

2. Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

Photo: terra gaucha Brazilian steakhouse/Yelp

Next up is steakhouse, Brazilian and buffet spot Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, situated at 4483 Southside Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 565 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. On the menu, look for table side carved picanha, filet mignon, beef ribs and more.

3. True Food Kitchen

Photo: true food kitchen/Yelp

New American, vegetarian and vegan spot True Food Kitchen is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5205 Big Island Drive, 4.5 stars out of 236 reviews. True Food Kitchen serves up butternut squash soup, a Korean noodle bowl, tomato and arugula pizza and more.

4. Marianas Grinds

Photo: kristin w./Yelp

Marianas Grinds, a Hawaiian, Filipino and Guamanian spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 307 Yelp reviews. Head over to 11380-10 Beach Blvd. to see for yourself. Menu offerings include chili and rice, Cajun wings, empanadas and more.

