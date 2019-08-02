Your guide to the 5 most popular spots in Jacksonville's Venetia neighborhood

Visiting Venetia, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai spot to a sub shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Venetia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Tuptim Thai And Sushi Restaurant

photo: christy g./yelp

Topping the list is Thai spot Tuptim Thai And Sushi Restaurant. Located at 5907 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite #200, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp. This spot serves both lunch and dinner. It also offers takeout and catering services.

2. Tijuana Flats

photo: tijuana flats/yelp

Next up is Mexican and Tex-Mex spot Tijuana Flats, situated at 5907 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite #100. With four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Look for burritos, chimichangas, quesadillas and more on the menu here.

3. Friendly Local Game Store

photo: marie f./yelp

Friendly Local Game Store, a hobby shop that offers comic books and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5509 Roosevelt Blvd. to see for yourself. Expect to find games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, Magic and more at this establishment.

4. Bt Nails

Photo: shannon f./Yelp

Check out Bt Nails, which has earned four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. You can find the nail salon at 5917 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite #2. Looking for a gel manicure? You'll find that and more among the services offered here.

5. Firehouse Subs

Photo: firehouse subs/Yelp

Finally, there's Firehouse Subs, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews. Stop by 6331 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite #6, to hit up the deli and fast food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, next time you're in the neighborhood. This chain spot offers up both cold and hot subs including the Smokehouse beef & cheddar brisket sub.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.