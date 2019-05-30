Sentence upheld for mother of Lonzie Barton

The 1st District Court of Appeals has upheld the seven-year prison sentence that Lonzie Barton's mother received in Baker County, where she pleaded guilty to drug charges.

That sentence was ordered to run consecutively to the five years that Lonna Barton got in Duval County, where she pleaded guilty to child neglect in connection with the death of her son, 21-month-old Lonzie.

Lonzie disappeared in July 2015 and his remains were found in January 2016. The disappearance and search for the toddler gained national attention.

Barton’s boyfriend, Ruben Ebron, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He got five years tacked on in Baker County for his conviction on drug charges.

Barton's release is scheduled for 2026. Ebron’s release is set for 2039.



