MAD DADS goes door to door looking for clues to unsolved murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The anti-crime group, MAD DADS, is encouraging people to break the code of silence in the community and get violent killers off the streets.

Around noon Saturday, the group walked in the New Town neighborhood. Their goal is to find out who killed 32-year-old Breon Glenn on March 4, 2018.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was shot to death while sitting on his front porch in the New Town neighborhood.

“It didn’t seem real. And it still doesn’t. Some days, we sit down, we (feel) like he’ll come around the corner, he’s out of town somewhere,” Glenn's sister, Dorothy Washington, said.

When she came back from a grocery store on that Sunday, she saw JSO homicide detectives at the door.

She said she had heard of a shooting earlier but never thought the victim would turn out to be her brother.

Breon’s family, along with MAD DADS, walked the neighborhood where he was killed, searching for information that could lead police to catch his killer.

“Me going to that person's house and giving them (information that), 'Hey, this is my brother. He was killed on your porch.' I know that made her feel some kind of weight that the family actually came here,” Washington said.

The family said they will continue to remind the community about the crime, however many doors they have to knock on until justice is served.

Detectives don't have a description of a suspect yet. Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $3,000 for any tip leads to a conviction.

