Man dies after downtown Jacksonville crash, fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 62-year-old man burned when his pickup truck caught fire after a crash Friday at the intersection of Beaver and Ocean streets has died, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Isaiah Johnson was taken to the burn unit of UF Heath in Gainesville, but died of his injuries.

Police said Johnson was driving a pickup that was pulling a trailer west on Beaver Street just after 1 p.m. when it collided with a Honda Civic northbound on Ocean Street. The pickup then struck a light pole and burst into flames.

A passenger in the pickup and the driver of the car were treated for minor injuries at UF Health Jacksonville.

At the time, traffic homicide detectives said there were no witnesses to the crash, so they didn't know which vehicle had the green light at the intersection.

Investigators were trying to find video that may show the intersection or witnesses who left the scene who could help with the investigation.

Police said this was the sixth fatal crash in Jacksonville in 2018.

