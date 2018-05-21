Man grazed by bullet after shots fired on the Westside

A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after shots were fired overnight Monday.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to Anvers Boulevard, just south of Wilson Boulevard on the Westside around 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found a man had been grazed by a bullet on his leg. His injuries were non life-threatening, said JSO. The incident took place outside of a home. Police don't know what happened in the moments leading up to the gunfire.

One suspect is in custody, but officers are still asking for people with information to call police.

