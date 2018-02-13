Man on run, wanted by FBI spotted in Jacksonville, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in multiple sexual assaults.

The FBI said Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, who is wanted out of Los Angeles, was spotted in Jacksonville on Nov. 28 and Daytona Beach on Nov. 30.

Officials said Carlson was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department in September for assault with intent to commit rape. He was released after posting bond and then allegedly fled to South Carolina before traveling to Alabama and Florida, where investigators believe he may still be.

FBI officials said Carlson should be considered armed and dangerous, as he may be in possession of a stolen pistol. He may also be traveling in a white, four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent with South Carolina license plate NKI-770.

Carlson is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches and 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Carlson's whereabouts is asked to contact a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy Consulate.

