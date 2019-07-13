Man sentenced to 40 years for 2014 murder of 14-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the July 2014 drive-by killing of a 14-year-old boy was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Michael Wiggins, 22, was 17 when he and two others fired 15 shots from a car in the parking lot of the Johnnie Walker Community Center in Grand Park, hitting James Thomas in the back of the head as he was running away.

Police said Thomas (pictured, left) was on a mandatory swimming break at the community center's pool when the shots were fired.

According to the State Attorney's Office, Wiggins, William Brown, 18, and Le'Glenn Schofield, 19, were all charged with murder in Thomas' death.

Brown and Schofield were both convicted last year of second-degree murder and other charges and are already serving sentences in prison.

Thomas' older brother, 24-year-old Carlton Hardaman, was shot and killed in February 2013. Thomas' mother had just come back from court, where a man was convicted of killing Hardaman, when Thomas was shot.

