Man shot multiple times checks himself into hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man shot multiple times Saturday afternoon checked himself into the hospital, then went back for the car he left in a Winn-Dixie parking lot.

Jacksonville sheriff's officers received a call at about 2:30 p.m. that a man at Shands Hospital had been shot.

The man told officers where he left his car, which was at the Winn-Dixie on Sago Avenue.

The black Dodge Challenger in the Winn-Dixie parking lot has bullet holes in the top of it, but responding officers could not tell News4Jax if this was a drive-by shooting, nor if the shooting actually took place at the Winn-Dixie.

The victim, a man in his 20s, has non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Officers said he was shot multiple times in the feet, back and abdomen.

The crime scene was just feet away from Luigi's Pizza.

"It's pretty unusual for this area," said Paul Morgan, owner of Luigi's Pizza. "It's usually pretty quiet, but I've noticed in the last six months, it's been ramping up."

The victim came back to the crime scene twice. The second time, he spoke briefly with an investigator through the window of another car without getting out of it.

The victim is allowed to take the Challenger or do whatever he wants with it. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cleared the scene and told News4Jax it is leaving the car for him to deal with.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.