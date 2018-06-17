Man shot multiple times, crashes into fence, JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man crashed into a fence after being shot multiple times on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors called police around two o'clock Sunday morning after they say they heard rapid gun fire.

Neighbors say the man was shot inside of a silver pickup truck, and say he had ran into a fence after being shot. Police say he is in his late 20's or 30's and had multiple gun shot wounds. He was taken to UF Health where he is in critical condition. His name has not been released yet.

Police do not have any suspect information at the time. But if you have any information you are asked to call JSO.

