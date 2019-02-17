Man shot multiple times inside of Lexington Hotel, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was shot multiple times inside of a of the Lexington Hotel Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office.

Hotel security guards were notified of possible gunshots early Sunday morning. At 4:45 a.m. police found a man in the hallway of one of the upper floors with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.

Investigators say there was an argument between the victim and an adult male in one of the hotel rooms. It then lead to a physical fight. The victim was then shot multiple times police say.

Detectives from the Aggravated Battery unit are now investigating. Officers are trying to interview witnesses and other guest at the hotel. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and they are not looking for any suspects.

The people involved appear to be visiting, and police say they are not from Jacksonville.

