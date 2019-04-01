Man sought in cold case last seen in St. Augustine area

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a man sought in a cold case.

Eric Riters, who has three active warrant for DUI manslaughter, is wanted by the Florida Highway Patrol and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, troopers said.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a tip Sunday that Riters, 45, was near the library in St. Augustine.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Nov. 8, 2002, in Orange County. Troopers said Riters (pictured left) was driving a 1999 Oldsmobile on State Road 423 at nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone when the Oldsmobile slammed into a parked vehicle, killing the three occupants.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office released age-enhanced images showing what Riters may look like now.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call email FHP at intelligence@flhsmv.gov. To remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.