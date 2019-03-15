Man wanted in killing of NYPD officer arrested in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. marshals and a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office SWAT team converged on a home on the city's Northside and arrested a man who was wanted in the 1999 shooting of an off-duty police officer in New York City.

Lester Pearson, 43, was taken into custody without incident at about 8:45 a.m. Friday at the home on Broad Creek Lane, which is near the Florida State College at Jacksonville North Campus. Authorities said he had been living at the address under the name of Michael Davis for years.

According to New York City police, Pearson shot an off-duty officer in the Bronx in a dispute over Pearson dating the officer’s sister. Officer Vincent Ling was left paralyzed and eventually died from his injuries.

Pearson also had warrants out for his arrest in Louisiana on charges of trafficking in marijuana and assaulting a police officer.

Authorities said he was armed with a handgun when arrested, so he is facing a local charge of possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

Home surveillance video captured the moment federal marshals rushed down Broad Creek Lane in unmarked vehicles to the home at the end of the cul-de-sac. One is even seen wearing body armor while holding his gun and running toward the house. Moments later, several marshals can be seen escorting the arrestee down the driveway.

Neighbors, who asked not to be identified, said he often kept to himself.

“That guy was in and out the neighborhood for the last seven or eight months. He never spoke to anyone. He was just in and out," one neighbor said.

Another neighbor said, “He didn’t bother me and he didn’t do anything. He seemed like he was cool with the kids over there and everybody."

Pearson was booked into the Duval County jail, where he's being held without bond.

Florida and Georgia driver's license photos

