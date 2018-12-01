Man's car falls into 12 foot hole on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man was on his way to work when a 12 foot hole swallowed his car on the Northside Saturday morning. This happened on Clyde Drive near Lem Turner Road.

JEA says when they got on the scene the car was spinning in the hole. The driver of the car, Tyrone Oakes, says he had to sit on top of his vehicle until the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was able to get him out of the hole.

Oakes said he didn't have time to be scared, he just acted and got out of the car. He is doing OK.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is unclear what caused the giant hole, but did say someone may have hit a fire hydrant. Police said at least one home in the area is flooded.

This accident has closed Clyde Drive, between 13th Avenue and Ribault Avenue.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.