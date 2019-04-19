Stein Mart supports annual military night out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Stein Mart is giving away more than 1,000 dresses for military spouses to wear to the fourth annual Military Spouse Night Out.

More than 1,200 military spouses are expected to attend the free event Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The event is hosted by the city of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department to honor military spouses and servicemen and servicewoman.

“We are honored to again be a sponsor of this wonderful event. We saw how popular our dresses were last year, so this year, with additional support from several of our vendors, we have doubled the number of dresses from last year,” said MaryAnne Morin, president of Stein Mart. “It is our privilege to provide this gift to our deserving military spouses who keep their families together while loved ones are defending our country. This is just a small way to say thank you to the thousands of military families who live in the greater Jacksonville area.”

The highlight of the evening is an invitation into Stein Mart’s locker room turned dressing room, where the wives can select, try on and take home a new dress. Additionally, participants can visit the Stein Mart table at the event to enter a drawing to win one of four prizes, including a $100 Stein Mart gift card, handbags, jewelry and bath and body items. They will also receive a special coupon for use in any Jacksonville area store.

The event is open to the U.S. and allied military spouses of active-duty, guard, reserve and retired service members. For more information, call (904) 630-3625 or visit the website at militaryspousenightout19.eventbrite.com.



