USS Iwo Jima and USS New York depart on deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of sailors and marines from the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are heading out to sea.

The USS New York and Iwo Jima are leaving dock around 10:30 Wednesday morning for a six month deployment.

Families will be out at Mayport saying goodbyes to their loved ones. The six-month deployment is part of a regular rotation.

These forces will provide maritime security and crisis response, bringing a U.S. naval presence to Europe and the Middle East. 4,500 sailors and marines have been preparing for this day by going through different exercises and training since last summer.

Navy Captain Jack Killman says this training has made them a stronger and more effective team.

"...We look forward to providing military commanders a versatile, amphibious presence able to accomplish a variety of missions at anytime and anywhere," said Capt. Killman.

Families saying last goodbyes before USS Iwo Jima heads out to sea for a 6-month deployment. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/pJf1GHbhPx — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) February 7, 2018

The Iwo Jima ARG embarks the 26th MEU and consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 4 and FST-8, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, components of Naval Beach Group 2 and the embarked staff of Amphibious Squadron 4.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.