JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced via social media that a 61-year-old woman with Alzheimer's was located safe.

Earlier Sunday, the agency asked for the public's help in locating Melanie Welch.

Missing woman, Melanie Welch has been located safe. Thank you to everyone for your assistance. 👮🏻‍♀️👍🏼 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 23, 2019

