Questions for Curry: Mayor answers your questions on The Morning Show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Periodically on News4Jax we're going to have a conversation with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Our goal is to sit down with the mayor to talk about some of the hot topics around the city.

The segment allows you to ask questions about what’s happening in your town. We solicited your questions for Wednesday morning’s segment on Facebook and Twitter.

After we ask Curry some of your most common questions during the 7 a.m. hour of “The Morning Show” today, we’ll update this article with his answers.

QUESTIONS FOR CURRY? Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will be on The Morning Show next week.



What would you like us to discuss with Mayor Curry? Drop your questions below! pic.twitter.com/Uo4M01jPV7 — News4JAX (@wjxt4) November 29, 2019

The last time the mayor stopped by, Jennifer Waugh asked him about an overnight attack on two city firefighters, the City Council’s decision to move up a deadline for adult arcades to shut down and some recent I-TEAM investigations.

He also responded to several viewer questions about the potential privatization of JEA.

To see that interview from October, click the play button below.