Duval, Clay teachers marching in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla – Teachers from across the state, including from Duval and Clay Counties, are heading to the Capitol to make their voices and concerns heard ahead of the new legislative session. The new session officially begins Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Their primary concerns center around overall funding for public school education and teacher salary. Officials with Duval Teachers United said the average salary for Florida teachers is $48,168. They say that falls well below national average of $60,477. They say low pay is causing a widespread teacher shortage in the Sunshine State. What’s more, union leaders said Florida is ranked 43rd for total public education funding.

The “Take on Tallahassee” rally is scheduled for Monday afternoon, with a group of Jacksonville and Clay County teachers promising to help send the message. They will be joined by parents and community supporters. According to the Florida Education Association, there is a full day’s schedule of planned events.

January 13 Schedule:

· 9:00 am to 1:00 pm — Buses arriving from across the state at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (505 W. Pensacola St.).

· 12:30 pm — Feeder marches begin from FAMU and FSU

· 1:30 pm — March from Civic Center to Florida’s Old Capitol

· 2:00 to 4:00 pm — Take On Tallahassee Rally at Florida’s Old Capitol (400 S. Monroe St.)

· 10:30 am to 4:30 pm — Trolleys will shuttle between the Civic Center and the Capitol for those needing assistance

Guest speakers include:

· Damaris Allen, president Hillsborough County PTS/PTSA

· Angelina Gallesi-Schmitt, teacher in Palm Beach County

· Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of National Education Association

· Adela Ghadimi, graduate student at Florida State University and president of the FSU chapter of Graduate Assistants United

· Reverend Al Golden, Pastors for Florida Children

· Fedrick Ingram, president of Florida Education Association

· Zenani Johnson, a student at the University of West Florida and president of its Florida Student Association

· Johanna Lopez, Orange County School Board member and a teacher

· Suzie Martin, teacher and chair of the FEA Republican Cadre

· Karen Morian, president of the United Faculty of Florida and a state college professor

· Michael Mulgrew, president of New York City’s United Federation of Teachers

· Jesse Sharkey, president of Chicago Teachers Union

· Reverend Al Sharpton, founder and president of National Action Network

· Sophia Torres, senior at Hernando High School and student member

· Randi Weingarten, president of American Federation of Teachers

· Jarius Williams, Florida A&M University student, and president of Student FEA

In a notice posted on the Florida Education Association’s website, it said public schools are facing a number of issues. It also said thousands of students do not have a qualified teacher in front of their classroom, schools are not getting enough needed funding for repairs, and class sizes are growing. It found students are spending too much time taking high-stake tests, and parents are concerned about their children’s safety in schools.

The Duval County teachers are leaving in buses from the Potter’s House Church on Lenox Avenue at 9:00 a.m. They’re expected to return between 8:00 and 9:00 Monday night.