Flu, strep, and ear infections in What’s Going Around
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In this week’s What’s Going Around, flu continues to top the lists at local care spots, but don’t be caught off guard by these other bacterial infections.
Clay County Care Spot at Orange Park
- Flu
- Bronchitis
- Ear infections
- Strep throat
How to prevent ear infections
- Clean your outer ear after contact with water
- Don’t use Qtips
- Quit smoking
Duval County Care Spot at Westside
- Flu
- Strep
- 8-10 cases of each every day
Nassau County Care Spot at Yulee
- Flu
- Strep throat
- Seasonal allergies
St. Johns County Care Spot at Durbin Park
- Flu
- Strep throat
- Bronchitis
