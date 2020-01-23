55ºF

Morning Show

Flu, strep, and ear infections in What’s Going Around

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In this week’s What’s Going Around, flu continues to top the lists at local care spots, but don’t be caught off guard by these other bacterial infections.

Clay County Care Spot at Orange Park

  • Flu
  • Bronchitis
  • Ear infections
  • Strep throat

How to prevent ear infections

  • Clean your outer ear after contact with water
  • Don’t use Qtips
  • Quit smoking

Duval County Care Spot at Westside

  • Flu
  • Strep
  • 8-10 cases of each every day

Nassau County Care Spot at Yulee

  • Flu
  • Strep throat
  • Seasonal allergies

St. Johns County Care Spot at Durbin Park

  • Flu
  • Strep throat
  • Bronchitis

