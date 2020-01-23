Flu, strep, and ear infections in What’s Going Around

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – In this week’s What’s Going Around, flu continues to top the lists at local care spots, but don’t be caught off guard by these other bacterial infections.

Clay County Care Spot at Orange Park

Flu

Bronchitis

Ear infections

Strep throat

How to prevent ear infections

Clean your outer ear after contact with water

Don’t use Qtips

Quit smoking

Duval County Care Spot at Westside

Flu

Strep

8-10 cases of each every day

Nassau County Care Spot at Yulee

Flu

Strep throat

Seasonal allergies

St. Johns County Care Spot at Durbin Park