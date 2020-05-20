Cooped up couples: Surviving COVID-19 together

You love your partner, but is being together during the COVID-19 crisis putting your relationship in crisis mode?

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced couples everywhere to social distance from the outside world and spend more time with each other. While this could be good for some, others are finding it hard to deal with.

Too much time together can strengthen or strain a relationship.

Family-law experts say they’re experiencing a 50% rise in divorce inquiries among quarantined couples, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline reports that domestic violence appears to be on the rise.

Here’s some advice for couples in quarantine.

Get help right away if you’re in an abusive relationship.

If you and your partner are struggling with smaller stresses, try giving each other three compliments a day.

Don’t spend all your time together. If you both work from home, work in different rooms.

Schedule important tasks, so you’re both on the same page.

And keep a positive perspective.

According to experts, when COVID-19 cases went down in China and people were able to go out again, there was a surge in divorce filings.

If you’d like information for how to get out of an abusive relationship, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.