Jacksonville tween wins HBO Max’s crafting show “Craftopia”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville is home to a new pre-teen celebrity. 12-year-old Ava Chung was featured on a new crafting competition, aptly named "Craftopia", which aired on HBO Max.

Ava told News4jax she was excited to be selected for the show. Last year, she traveled with her mother, Kate Chung, to California to film the competition. She competed against talented, creative kids just like her, but was named the winner in both rounds.

"I didn't even know how to react! I was kind of in shock because the confetti came from the ceiling," Ava said. "They gave me my trophy, and I was so surprised!"

While the competition was fierce, Ava said Craftopia allowed her to surprise even herself with her abilities. According to the show’s official trailer, one challenge involved crafting a lemonade stand. Ava said another was to craft a lantern. A natural born go-getter, Ava said her passion for crafting started when she was little.

"It's just really a way to get the creative juices flowing," Ava said. "It's great to do with your friends. I couldn't imagine life without crafting or baking."

Ava’s crafted dollhouses, handkerchiefs, and knickknacks of all kinds.

If anyone is doubting her talent, her cake creations will settle any debate. At 12 years old, Ava has her own cake business. As she showed News4jax, her designs are extravagant, colorful, and of course, delicious.

"People kept seeing them at restaurants for birthdays," Ava said. "They were like, 'Wow, those are really pretty, can I have one'?"

Ava said it helped her win big at Craftopia.

"My entrepreneur attitude got me to win the last round," Ava said. "It was pretty easy and it gave me an advantage."

Walking away with the $5,000 cash price, Ava saved some of the money. She used the rest to buy a bunch of crafting material including markers, glitter, paper, etc. She plans to donate it all to her former kindergarten teacher for her to use with her current students at John E. Ford Elementary School. Ava said her former teacher, Miss Erica, inspired her.

"Ever since I was little, she helped me learn new crafts," Ava said. "She taught me how to do different techniques. I always just loved crafting, baking, or just making with her."

Ava said she’s just getting started. She hopes to inspire generations of craft enthusiasts and dreamers.

“If you follow what you love to do and work hard on it, you can do whatever,” Ava said.

Ava and her family also recently received some more great news. She said she was just accepted into Lavilla School of the Arts, where she’ll be able to take part in many other passions, which include performing.