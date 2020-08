JACKSONVILLE, Fla – It’s an exciting day for students, but it’s also an emotional one for parents.

You may be saying goodbye for the day to your little one as he or she marks a big milestone in their life.

The Morning Show would love to see and share your back to school pictures.

Send them to us our email address morningshow@wjxt.com.

We will be sharing them on The Morning Show and on social media!

Happy first day back!