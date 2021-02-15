Cummer Museum celebrates Black History Month

Erin Kendrick's work, Simone 2019, among the items on display this month at the Cummer Museum and Gardens.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens has several works by Black artists in its permanent collection and has added a special theme this month: “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”

Throughout February, the museum is celebrating the contributions and creativity of the Black community through in-person and virtual programming.

Additionally, the museum’s current temporary exhibition — the Art Ventures 30th Anniversary Exhibition — features incredible works by Black artists who are active in our community today such as Erin Kendrick and Dustin Harewood. The exhibition is on display through Sunday, Feb. 21.

