Spring Break camps: Fun places to send your kids when they’re out of school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring Break is less than a month away. Depending on your county, students will be out of school anywhere from three to six days for Spring Break in March or April.

Here’s the breakdown:

Northeast Florida

Duval County: March 8–12

Clay County: March 15–19 and 22 (teacher planning day)

Putnam and Flagler counties: March 15-19

St. Johns County: March 17-19

Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Nassau and Union counties: March 22-26

Southeast Georgia

Camden County: March 26 (teacher in-service day), March 29 – April 2

Brantley, Charlton, Glynn and Pierce counties: April 5-9

Ware County: April 2, April 5-9

If you can’t take the entire week off from work, there are some fun camps and activities to keep your kids entertained.

Alison Peters-Carlson with Jax4Kids.com said her team is noticing more camps offering single-day options.

With parents working from home and Spring Break dates altered due to the pandemic, the flexibility of single-day camps is coming into play more and full days and extended care are not necessarily the norm, Peters-Carlson said.

For highlights of camps available this year, watch the interview at the top of this page. For a full breakdown of available camps, click here.