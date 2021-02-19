Need some quick, easy ideas for Spring Break vacation? Check this out!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring Break is just around the corner and a new AAA travel survey revealed that 60% of Floridians are uncomfortable traveling during the pandemic.

Their main concerns are:

Fears of getting sick from COVID-19

New strains of the virus

The number of COVID-19 infections around the country

Nearly half of Floridians say they are comfortable staying in a hotel, but just 32% say they feel comfortable getting on a plane.

The vast majority -- 83% -- feel most comfortable traveling by car.

In Florida and Georgia, there are plenty of staycation options that are family friendly and don’t require getting on a plane.

Alison Peters-Carlson with Jax4Kids joined us on The Morning Show to offer some suggestions.

One idea -- enjoy the great outdoors!

Visiting a national park is a great COVID-safe thing to do. Learn more about National Parks here.

The websites for State Parks in Georgia and State Parks in Florida have search features to help you find one close to you.

Crooked River State Park in St. Marys is hosting a photo contest through Nov. 30. Find out more about that here.

You can also enjoy the outdoors at a local gem like the beach, the Jacksonville Arboretum, picnic and play in your local park, or visit the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

For more great ideas from Jax4Kids, watch the video at the top of this article.