City seeking volunteers for the St. Johns River Cleanup on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are hosting the 26th annual St. Johns River Cleanup on Saturday morning. Volunteers will span out across the city to clean-up litter and debris along the waterfront.

“We find plastic bottles, we find the little plastic caps,” said Felicia Boid, Timucuan Parks Foundation Program and Outreach Director. “As I said, once you clean up the tires, they’re good for a while but we’ll find those as well.”

The Timucuan Parks Foundation is one of the organizations taking part in this weekend’s cleanup. It will lead events at Fort Caroline National Memorial from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Reddie Point Preserve, and Castaway Island Preserve both from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone, families, little kids can come, old people can come, teenagers can come and get their community service hours,” explained Boid.

Boid said the annual clean-up helps raise awareness.

“It’s a chance not only to do a thorough cleanup of the tires and other trash that comes up on the grasses, but it’s also an awareness campaign for people,” explained Boid. “They are so amazed that there is so much trash and what they can do to prevent that.”

There are dozens of cleanup sites across the city. Volunteers need to be at least 18 years old or with an adult. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. For a list of locations and times, visit the city’s website.