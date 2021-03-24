American Red Cross asking for donations for annual Giving Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross’ annual Giving Day is on Wednesday.

The goal of the campaign is to help those impacted by natural disasters.

“2020 was an unprecedented year for billion-dollar disasters across the country, the number of hurricanes and the number of wildfires really increased,” said Gerald Thomas, CEO of the American Red Cross in North Florida. “Over this last year, we sent 700 volunteers to different places across the country to support.”

Thomas said some volunteers traveled to Louisiana and Texas last September after Hurricane Laura and went out west where wildfires destroyed thousands of homes in Oregon last summer. He said the support the American Red Cross provides makes a big difference for people affected by these disasters.

“Most importantly, it’s making sure those families are not alone. That’s the most difficult time probably in their lifetime and when you have Red Cross there that fast, it means everything will be okay. " explained Thomas.

The money raised on Giving Day will go towards disaster relief efforts including food assistance and emotional support.

To donate or learn about volunteer opportunities, visit the American Red Cross website.