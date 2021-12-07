Missed Black Friday or Cyber Monday? You can still find good deals before Christmas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now in the rearview, you might be wondering if you can still find a good deal to round out your holiday shopping.

Consumer Reports says whether it’s major holiday gifts like pricey tech and home goods, or more affordable stocking stuffers, December is one of the best times to find a sale on almost anything.

“We are seeing a lot of the Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals continuing in the early days of December. They may not last all month long so the earlier you can shop the better. But we’re seeing Black Friday prices still or prices that are very close to what we saw over the Black Friday weekend,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Here are the deals that stuck out to us the most:

Wireless earphones

Consumer Reports found Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earphones at $248 (Orig. Price $280) at Abt Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. While a bit of splurge, Consumer Reports says these are among the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones they’ve tested.

Cookware set

Consumer Reports says a nonstick cookware set that aces all the tough tests is now on sale -- finding the Cuisinart Green Gourmet Cookware 12-piece set for $220 (Orig. Price $570) at Amazon.

Coffee maker

If you’re a coffee lover or know someone who is, Consumer Reports found the Ninja Specialty CM401 Coffee Maker on sale for $120 (Orig. Price $170) at Amazon and Best Buy. The coffee maker does a lot more than just brew coffee, and it scores well across the board in Consumer Reports’ tests.

Smart speaker

You can keep your life connected with a new smart speaker. The 4th Generation Amazon Echo is now $60 (Orig. Price $100) at Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Lowe’s, Staples, and Target.

Large televisions

Consumer Reports says you can still find great deals on large televisions this month.

“Earlier in the season we spoke with a lot of industry experts and analysts who said that the best deals were going to be on larger TVs -- 65 inches and bigger, and we did see a lot of great deals on those big screen TVs in November, and they are continuing into December,” Gordon said.

Consumer Reports found the Samsung 65″ 4K TV (UN65TU7000) for $550 (Orig. Price $650) at Best Buy and Target. The 4K Smart TV is internet enabled and scores “very good” for color accuracy and 4K UHD picture quality.

Consumer Reports says don’t wait to buy!

Because of the supply chain issues affecting inventory and shipping, the items you want may be out of stock, or you might not get them in time for the holidays if you wait too long. So don’t wait to buy or Consumer Reports says to look for alternative options like curbside or in-store pickup.