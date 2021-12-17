Save time and money with this end of the year checklist

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are just weeks away from 2022! The year has flown by, and you still haven’t gotten everything done. What are the most important things that can save you time and money next year? What loose ends are the most important to tie up before December 31st?

As 2021 winds down, what items on your to-do list would you like to get squared away?

Experts say before the end of this year, you might want to build a budget for next year. Analyze how you spent your money last year and make necessary adjustments. It’s also a good time to organize your photos and e-mails.

Delete the ones you don’t want and back up the ones you do. And take a good look at the apps on your phone. Many subscription apps have automatic payment schedules. So, you might want to cancel the ones you don’t use.

Services like Truebill and Trim allow you to view all of your subscriptions in one list. Now is also the time to get your receipts together for tax purposes. Having all of your paperwork in one place will make the process easier.

You might want to make any last-minute donations to boost your deductions. If you didn’t see your doctor or dentist for a checkup, try to squeeze an appointment in before the year’s end.

Also, the end of the year is the perfect time to change the batteries in your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector. Most importantly, don’t forget to use your vacation days before the end of the year if you can’t carry them over!