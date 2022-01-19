Man killed, teen injured in Powers Avenue crash in car police say was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was killed Tuesday night in a crash on Powers Avenue involving a stolen car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said the driver was speeding and lost control of the car about 10:15 p.m., crashing into a tree. Police said there is evidence that the driver was impaired. He died at the scene.

Two 16-year-old boys were riding in the car at the time of the crash. One of them was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other was not hurt.

Police said the car they were in was a red 2009 Toyota Camry that was stolen three days ago from the Art Museum area of town.

JSO said this marks the ninth traffic fatality in Duval County this year.