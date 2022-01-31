How to get a refund on a nonrefundable hotel room

Changes to the guest rooms at Houston's Four Season Hotel are seen in these images provided by the hotel.

Nonrefundable, or “prepaid” hotel rooms are becoming more common, even during the pandemic.

There are a few circumstances where you could get your money back -- but it all depends on the hotel.

If you are sick, particularly if it’s with COVID-19, you can snag a full refund.

You can also argue for your money back if the hotel isn’t as advertised. If that happens, take as many pictures as possible and appeal to the highest level.

You can even argue the charges with your credit card company.

Another excuse for a refund is if there is a death in the family.

Some guests have reported a harder time with this, though -- saying they had to give documentation to prove they weren’t lying.

No matter why you are canceling, talk to your hotel and give it as much warning as possible.

Experts say most places will offer you a refund if you have a reasonable excuse.

If you are stuck with a nonrefundable room, try changing the date of your reservation. Some hotels will let you move the date of your stay if you ask.

Ad

You can also resell your room and get your money back that way. Some hotels will let you change the main guest’s name under the reservation.

Reservation sites, including Booking.com and Expedia, also let you make name changes.

Overall, the best move is to avoid a nonrefundable room altogether. One way to do that is to buy travel insurance.

Go for the “Cancel for any reason” benefit. This means you can cancel your trip and get at least 75 percent of your non-refundable trip back.