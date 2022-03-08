Work your way through Spring break: Ways to travel for free

ORLANDO, Fla. – After two years of isolation, people are ready to pack their bags for a much-needed vay-cay.

Americans spend nearly $2,000 on their spring break vacations. But if you are running low on funds, there are ways you can travel for far less. You can get free room and board by volunteering at a farm. Worldwide opportunities on organic farms have hosts all around the world and volunteers learn about organic farming while getting their hands dirty planting, harvesting, and taking care of farm animals.

But if farming is not your thing, you can volunteer at a hostel in exchange for free accommodations.

The site Worldpackers helps people find and apply for opportunities around the world. And for animal lovers, you can travel the world and get free housing while pet sitting.

Sites like Trusted House Sitters or Nomador can provide people opportunities across the globe.

Another way to get free lodging during spring break is to couch surf. But you don’t only have to limit it to people you know.

The site Couchsurfing can connect travelers to other travelers who offer up their homes for stays.