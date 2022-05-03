Here are the deals are up for grabs in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – May is expected to have lots of sales you just need to know where to find them. Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 8, and Memorial Day is still a few weeks away -- Monday the 30th.

“For Mother’s Day, we’ll see big sales on gift items, especially in the tech categories like smartwatches and fitness trackers. And Memorial Day, we’ll see bigger ticket items go on sale like large appliances, mattresses, grills, and more,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

So, whether you’re looking for something for yourself or that perfect gift for mom, Consumer Reports found some great deals on products that stood out in their tests. Fitness tracker

If you still don’t know what to give mom for Mother’s Day, you could give the gift of health with a brand-new fitness tracker. The Fitbit Luxe Fitness tracker is now $100 at Amazon, Best Buy, Fitbit, and Macy’s (Orig. Price $130).

Ad

This fitness tracker scored well in Consumer Reports’ tests for ease of use, step counting, and heart-rate accuracy.

Smartwatch

If you’re looking for a smartwatch, Consumer Reports found the Citizen CZ Smart on sale for $295 at Amazon and JCPenney (Orig. Price $395).

Ad

Air conditioner

Or maybe you want to keep mom -- or you -- cool with a new air conditioner. This Frigidaire Gallery Air Conditioner is now $449 at Abt Electronics (Orig. Price $499).

News4JAX also found it on sale at The Home Depot and Walmart for a little bit more but still on sale at $475.

Ad

Charcoal grill

You can get the family ready for the holiday and summer cookouts while saving some money on a new charcoal kamado-style grill. This Vision Kamado Professional Grill is now $799 at The Home Depot (Orig. Price $855).

News4JAX found it for even less on Amazon – on sale for $697.

Consumer Reports says this grill is easy to clean and scored “excellent” for cooking at both high and low temperatures. Mattress

Ad

If you can wait a few short weeks, you can get a great deal on a better night’s sleep.

“If you’re looking to buy a mattress right now, the best bet is to wait until closer to Memorial Day when all of the sales you’ll see will get better by about 5 to 10-percent,” said Gordon.

The Avocado Green Mattress is one of Consumer Reports’ favorite innerspring mattresses, with excellent scores in its comfort tests for side and back sleepers.

Other items expected to go on sale in May

Keep an eye out! Consumer Reports says you can expect some other popular items to go on sale at some point during the month of May including: