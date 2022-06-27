‘Should never be used for sleep’: CPSC shares warning after at least 13 rocker-related deaths

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A new federal rule to ensure that products marketed or intended for infant sleep provide a safe sleep environment for babies up to 5 months old took effect on June 23. The new Safety Standard for Infant Sleep Products, makes it unlawful to sell non-compliant infant sleep products, and applies to products manufactured on or after June 23rd.

The new rule applies to inclined sleepers because infant sleep products must have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or lower. It also applies to any flat sleeping products that do not comply with the mandatory Safety Standard for Bassinets and Cradles.

The Fisher-Price’s Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers are tied to at least 13 deaths. The Kids2 Bright Starts Rocker is tied to at least one death.

“As a parent, I know there is nothing more important than the safety of our children. I am pleased to announce this new safety standard will protect our most vulnerable population, babies,” said CPSC Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

Items that are not intended or marketed for infant sleep are not subject to the rule. CPSC reminds consumers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is a flat, bare surface dedicated to the infant. Today’s rule ensures that products marketed for sleep meet these basic safety requirements.

The infant sleep products rule requires that any product marketed or intended for sleep must meet one or more of the federal safety standards for cribs (full-size and non-full-size), bassinets and cradles, play yards, or bedside sleepers, and if the product does not already meet one of these regulations, then it must meet the safety standard for bassinets and cradles.

Fisher-Price asked consumers to report any incidents to the company at 800-432-5437 and encouraged consumers to visit its Safe Start webpage for safety videos and tips.