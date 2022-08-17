August savings: Last-minute dorm deals for college students

Whether your child is back in the classroom or in a dorm room, Consumer Reports says you can find last-minute savings this month on plenty of items.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount and found some items on sale to get the school year started right.

Tablet

If your student needs processing power that can fit easily in a backpack, look no further than a top-rated tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is now $300 at Best Buy. Consumer Reports says this Android tablet is ideal for students, with a 10.4-inch screen and 128GB of storage.

Headphones

To avoid disturbing parents, siblings or dormmates, consider a new pair of around-the-ear headphones. The Bose SoundLink around-ear headphones II are now on sale for $142.49 at Amazon. Consumer Reports says these lightweight wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver very good sound quality.

Ad

Label maker

A successful school year may mean keeping everything organized with a label maker. The Brother P-Touch Cube Label Maker is now $59.99 at Walmart.

Coffee maker

For college kids with early-morning classes, save the trip to the cafe with a coffee maker of your own. The Hamilton Beach 49350 Coffee Maker is now on sale for $80 at Amazon.

Smart light bulb

Consumer Reports says a smart light bulb is a low-cost way to upgrade a dorm room or a student’s study area. The smart light bulb from Wyze is Amazon Alexa and Google Home-compatible and is on sale for $15 at Amazon.

Ad

Consumer Reports list of other items on deep discount in August: