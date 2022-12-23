Winter storm woes causing headaches for holiday travelers

(Nam Y. Huh, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A major winter storm is hitting on what AAA predicted would be the busiest travel day before Christmas.

Some states now have hundreds of miles of road closures, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country is growing by the hour.

The once-in-a-generation arctic blast is bringing snow, rain, ice, wind and frigid temperatures that are disrupting air travel plans nationwide and causing thousands of cancellations and delays.

Chicago and Denver airports were reporting some of the most cancellations Friday morning as they dealt with wind and snow from the massive winter storm.

AAA expects 7.2 million Americans will fly for the holidays, which is a 14% jump from last year.

Jacksonville International Airport had 18 cancellations as of 8 a.m. with 11 delayed flights.

Crowds of travelers at JAX were just hoping to reunite with loved ones in time for Christmas without any hiccups.

“Everything is on time so far. So, I’m just expecting to get back home on time and spend time with the family,” Boris Akwo said.

Some were prepared if the worst happened and a flight was canceled.

“I’ve got money if we have to get a hotel room or something,” Steven Berger said. “We’ll just play it by ear. God will be with us.”

Adele Pauldo was headed to Miami to spend the holidays with her daughter. She said she always has a backup plan in case of a delay or a cancellation.

“Go home and drive,” Pauldo said.

Nationwide, more than 3,000 flights had already been canceled by 8 a.m. Friday with nearly 800 flights delayed.

Most of the disruptions were in Denver, Chicago, New York, Seattle and Boston, and the number of canceled flights at airports across the country is growing by the hour.

It’s always a good idea to check the status of your flight before coming to the airport.

Airlines say one of the best things travelers can do is download their app for information.

Most major airlines are also offering free flight waivers.