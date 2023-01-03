Tips for Keeping your New Year’s Resolution

New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and you know what that means: time to set a New Year’s resolution.

But, what if you’re not the greatest at sticking with it?

“Research indicates that individuals tend to set the same exact resolution year after year,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “It really shows that there is a gap between what we do and what we want and we can use some psychology to fill in that gap.”

Dr. Albers said to consider setting small, actionable, realistic goals that are concrete. Instead of saying, “I want to exercise more,” try being more specific, like, “I will work out for 20 minutes every day.”

If your resolution is to lose weight, it’s best to avoid fad diets and restrictions and do something more sustainable, such as mindful eating.

That’s when you pay close attention to the kinds of food that you’re eating and stop when you are full. It can also help to set daily reminders for yourself. It’s easy to get distracted with life and forget about your resolution.

And finally, try not to feel bad if you don’t reach your goal right away.

“Change is a process. It is not like a light switch, it takes time,” said Dr. Albers. “Many of these behaviors are activities and habits that you have had for years, so be patient with yourself and give yourself some time to adapt and make new changes.”

Dr. Albers said if you don’t want to pick one of the classic New Year’s resolutions like working out more or dieting, you could try to set an intention. An example would be declaring, “I want to be more positive or more adventurous.”