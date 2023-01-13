Entertainment world remembers Lisa Marie Presley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The music world is remembering Lisa Presley. The singer and Elvis’ only daughter passed away at 54. Her mother Priscilla Presley made the announcement Thursday night.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley had confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie Presley was at the Golden Globes Tuesday and had just celebrated what would have been her father’s 88th birthday in Graceland.

Fans and artists are remembering Presley and her career.

Country artist Leann Rimes released a statement that said: “Lisa Marie Presley...how heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family.”

The Jackson family posted a picture of Presley and Michael Jackson on Instagram saying, “condolences to her family and loved ones.”

The two were married in 1994 before divorcing in 1996. John Travolta posted on Facebook writing, “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper, and Finley.”