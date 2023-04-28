Quiet and qualified: how to brag and win at work

Nobody likes a loud bragger, but there are ways to boast about your accomplishments to the boss in a way that leaves your successes lingering long after the meetings end.

ORLANDO, Fl – The art of bragging is a delicate balance and a social skill that can be useful in personal and professional settings.

The first tip is to replace every “we” you can with “I.” Experts say it’s about selling yourself. It’s not bad to use “I” statements and accept the rewards if you’re due. Next, own your accomplishments. Career coaches said, owning your wins first and giving kudos after motivates everyone to do better.

Lastly, drop the humble brag. Research from Harvard University showed humble braggers to be seen as incompetent and unlikable. The studies showed them to be insincere and 65 percent less successful than those who were honest and sold it.

Another tip is to know your audience. Timing is crucial when it comes to sharing your accomplishments with your boss. Always find an appropriate time and place to discuss your successes.