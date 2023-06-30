June’s Positively Jax winner is a star

June’s Positively Jax winner has one goal to teach students to know and embrace that they are smart, talented, and resilient or Stars. Betty Burney started the I am a Star Foundation in 2010.

“I literally just had planned to do that as a one parent workshop and maybe meet with kids for six weeks, but they never left,” says Burney

Six weeks became 13 years and workshops multiplied into student led service-learning projects, focusing on three core issues: childhood obesity, food deserts and student homelessness. I am a Star Foundation also provides support and resources for many existing community programs. This summer it’s running a free summer camp for students in Northwest Jacksonville at the Teen Development Center. Burney and the staff teach students to dream big, through positive affirmations and saying called Take it to the turquoise.

“The turquoise is the farthest thing that you see in the water, that’s where we want them to go as far as their eyes could see. So when we say take it to the turquoise, they know it’s going to be excellent. They’re going to run faster, jump higher, do whatever it takes and then we tell them what a great job they did,” said Burney.

Burney is deeply connected to the students as a former Duval County School Board two term president and two term vice president. She’s a product of William M Raines High School. Burney says her principal at the time was one of many people who set the stage for her success.

“Dr. Ezekiel Bryant, back in the early 70s, will get on the PA system and say good morning you are Ichabod, number one, never except being number two. So that’s one principle that guides me I don’t know anything else. But being number one, if I’m going to be involved in it,” said Burney.

I am a Star Foundation has earned its place in the sky, shining a Positively Jax light in our city.