Large police presence blocking Golfair Blvd appears to involve JSO cruiser, another car

Incident happened at the intersection of Golfair and Brentwood

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville, Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police presence was spotted along Golfair Boulevard at I-95 where all lanes of Golfair, east of the interstate, are blocked.

The incident happened at the intersection of Golfair and Brentwood. All lanes of Golfair Boulevard east of the interstate were blocked Thursday morning.

It appears a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved in a crash with another car. Evidence markers were seen surrounding that car.

Officials have not confirmed what exactly happened. We will update this article when more information becomes available.

Golfair Blvd Scene (News4JAX)

