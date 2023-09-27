Headed to London to watch the Jags? Some ideas to make the most of your trip

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, the Jaguars won’t be the only ones traveling in London. Every year some die-hard fans also make the trip across the pond.
If this is your first trip to London, we want to help you get the most out of it.
Consider stopping by the British Museum and the Tower of London. Take a walk across the Westminster Bridge, you’ll be able to see Big Ben and Parliament from the bridge.
Also, consider taking a trip to St. Paul’s Cathedral or Westminster Abbey or stop by Tower Bridge, Covent Garden or Buckingham
Here are a few reminders to help you on your trip:
- When walking around the city, remember to look to the right when crossing the street because cars drive on the left side of the road. At most crosswalks in London, there are even written reminders on the pavement telling you which way to look.
- At restaurants, it’s customary to tip 10% to 15%, but many include the charge on your bill. If you see a service charge listed, you do not have to leave an additional tip.
- It’s also customary to tip hotel attendants if they help you with your luggage, and always tip your taxi drivers and tour guides.
- Finally, when packing, plan for rain. London sees more rain in the fall -- and October is one of its rainiest months. Temperatures will likely be cool, too, with highs in the 60s this time of year.