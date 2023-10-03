Child dead after being found in pond at Southside apartment complex

A small child has died after she was found in a pond on the Southside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A small child has died after she was found in a pond on Jacksonville’s Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, the child was reported missing Monday night around 9:15 p.m. from the Paradise Island Community along Southside Boulevard — just off I-95.

Investigators began to search the area and eventually found the child’s body inside the pond, which is just a few feet away from the pool inside the complex’s amenity center.

The little girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police do not suspect foul play. The incident is under investigation. We will bring you updates once more information is available.

Florida ranks fifth in the U.S. for unintentional drowning deaths. From 2018 to 2020 combined, Florida was ranked the highest in the U.S. for unintentional drowning death rate among children ages one to four years old.

A child can drown in just 20 seconds – in less than two inches of water. Fences, window alarms and door alarms are all recommended barriers that can reduce the chances of children drowning. Alarms are an extra form of protection just in case a child sneaks into the water.