Man in 20s dead, another injured after double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One man has died and another man was injured after a double shooting in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened along Fairfax Street in the New Town community around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

According to police, one man in his 20s was found shot inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Another man in his 40s was found nearby with a gunshot to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Detectives are canvassing the area and are looking for witnesses and surveillance video. There is no word on what led to the shooting, and police don’t have a description of the shooter.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently on the scene conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or Crime Stoppers at 1.866.845.TIPS (8477)