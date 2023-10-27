Positively JAX award winner is literal lifeline for people who can’t drive

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla – This month’s Positively JAX winner -- Beaches Dial-a-Ride -- is looking out for some of the most vulnerable people in our community, those who are unable to drive. It impacts every part of your life. But for people at the beaches, there’s always someone to call.

Clyde Beaugrand spent most of his life as a business consultant but in retirement, he says he found the best job ever as a driver.

Beaches Dial-A-Ride (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

“It’s just such an incredibly important thing. You think about housing, health care and food, but transportation is a big issue,” Beaugrand said.

Beaugrand drives for Beaches Dial-a-Ride. They ask for a $5 donation roundtrip, but he does more than transport people, he’s a friend. Christine Light can attest to that.

“I love Clyde. I feel like he’s wonderful. Yeah, you know, he jokes around with me, and I joke around with him and like I said, it’s social,” Light said.

Light is a paraplegic who broke her back 43 years ago. The one thing that keeps her moving forward is this service. Light hitches a ride with Beaches Dial-a-Ride to the gym three times a week to swim. I asked her what her life would be like without this service.

“Boring, Sitting at home? You know, not being physical,” Light said.

Beaches Dial-a-Ride (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

The Beaches Council on Aging offers the Dial-a-Ride program to people who are unable to drive. They make about 352 monthly round trips, traveling from Mayport to Ponte Vedra Beach and East of the Intracostal. There are four vans, a car and nine drivers.

Lori Delgado Anderson took over as executive director in 2020. Under her leadership, the income has more than doubled. They added vehicles and in turn, allowed more people who can’t drive to have access to a ride.

“Senior isolation happened way before COVID. People who don’t have families, people who don’t have the income to get around if they do not drive. It’s huge. And to answer the call is just really, really exciting,” Delgado Anderson said.

The team answers that call, sets up the ride and it’s available six days a week. It’s a literal lifeline.

“Phenomenal. I just feel very blessed to be a part of it. And it inspires me to exercise every day and, and try and live my life better. They’re a great example,” Delgado Anderson said.

It’s just enough help to get Christine to the door. She showed us she can open it herself.

Dial-a-Ride (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Right now Beaches Dial-a-Ride needs to raise $20,000 for a new vehicle. If you’d like to donate you can visit their website or call 904-246-1477 ext. 2.